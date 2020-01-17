March 02, 1934—January 13, 2020
Grace Hobbs Armstrong was born in Downey, Idaho. He returned to his loving Heavenly Father on Jan. 13, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Max grew up in Robin, Idaho where he milked cows, fed chickens and hauled hay. He was afraid of the mice in the hay field.
Max went to school in Arimo, Idaho. He played sports for North Marsh High School. He played football and basketball.
Max went to work for Anderson’s Inc. in Pocatello, Idaho. He was later given the responsibility of manager of the Twin Falls Anderson’s Inc.MAX
He was always proud of the fact that he worked for Anderson’s for 50 some years.
Max was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many calling. He loved serving others.
Max loved hunting and gardening. He always raised and fabulous garden. He shared his produce with many.
Max is survived by his wife Jeanne of Twin Falls, five children, Clare (Rosa) Armstrong, Michelle (Dennis) Tyler, Denice (Brian) Thompson, Nicole, and Chantel (Daniel) Rice. He has 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild on the way.
His parents, his wife’s parents, two grandchildren and a brother and sister proceeded him in death.
A viewing was held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. The funeral services were held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Elizabeth Blvd. A viewing was held prior to the service from 9 to 9:45 a.m.
