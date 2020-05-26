Obituary: Grace Elaine Dalos

January 14, 1928—May 21, 2020
After 92½ years, God has called one of his Top Angles from this earth to assist him in Heaven. Grace Elaine Dalos peacefully ascended to heaven with daughters Diane and Cheryl at her bedside on the night of May 21, 2020. Grace was born January 14, 1928 in Bismark, North Dakota to Gina (Egge) and Martin Dalos. Her family moved from their homestead in North Dakota to Buhl, Idaho in 1939. She graduated from Buhl H.S. in 1946. Grace married Charles E. Merkle on August 14, 1949. This union brought forth four children, Cynthia (Dick) Miller, Carl (Leila) Merkle, Bill (Lisa) Merkle, and Cara (Floyd) Howard, they later divorced.
On March 12, 1962 she married Edwin (Gene) Glick, the union doubled the size of the family with four more wonderful children; Clifford Glick, Diane Glick, Chery (Vince) Dias, and Judy (Hobe) Richards. Gene passed away September 30, 2001. Grace later married Joseph A. Baumgartner on May 4, 2002. Joe passed away July 29, 2013. On August 1, 2014, she married Gary L. Eldridge who passed away on July 27, 2016. In addition to her children, she leaves 16 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren (with one more to arrive in July). Friends may call during a brief viewing on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 9am. The location is the Rosenau Funeral Home on Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID. The funeral service will be at 10am with a brief graveside service following the funeral. Family requests that participants respect the social distancing aspects currently in effect by the CDC but welcomes her friends & family.
Grace led a full life, a life-long member of the Methodist Church, however in later years with her marriage to Gary; she became a practicing member of the Church of Later-day-Saints. Regardless of the religious affiliation, Grace was a servant of God and thoroughly enjoyed reading scripture daily as long as her health permitted. Never a harsh word for anyone, and always a smile for everyone. Grace raised seven children, supported her spouse while farming in Wendell, maintained full time work at CH Barth Brokerage in Twin Falls during the sixties and later worked a career as the Payroll Clerk for the Tupperware Plant in Jerome ID until her retirement in the mid-eighties. An avid skier throughout her life, she sang in the church choir for many years, and continued to square dance after having both knees replaced in her late seventies. On the ski slopes of Solider Mountain there was never a stranger to Grace, anyone who knew of the ‘Glick-Merkle’ family could stop by her Camper for a warm cup of hot cocoa or a sandwich (and many of the children and their friends did this often).
Her passing is truly made easier to accept by the family as she is now singing in the choir to the greatest of all audiences, perhaps even doing some of her famous yodeling ~
Until we meet again Mom – all our love.
