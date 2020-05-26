Obituary: Grace Elaine Dalos

Grace led a full life, a life-long member of the Methodist Church, however in later years with her marriage to Gary; she became a practicing member of the Church of Later-day-Saints. Regardless of the religious affiliation, Grace was a servant of God and thoroughly enjoyed reading scripture daily as long as her health permitted. Never a harsh word for anyone, and always a smile for everyone. Grace raised seven children, supported her spouse while farming in Wendell, maintained full time work at CH Barth Brokerage in Twin Falls during the sixties and later worked a career as the Payroll Clerk for the Tupperware Plant in Jerome ID until her retirement in the mid-eighties. An avid skier throughout her life, she sang in the church choir for many years, and continued to square dance after having both knees replaced in her late seventies. On the ski slopes of Solider Mountain there was never a stranger to Grace, anyone who knew of the ‘Glick-Merkle’ family could stop by her Camper for a warm cup of hot cocoa or a sandwich (and many of the children and their friends did this often).