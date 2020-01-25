May 1, 1933—January 22, 2020
Margaret Grace Priest Davis, an 86-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
Grace was born in Brigham City, Utah, on May 1, 1933, to Lavon Mariner Priest and Tryphena Fay Farnsworth. She was the middle of five children: two older brothers, John and Gene, and two younger sisters, Bertha and Jody. Grace spent the first six years of her life in Twin Falls and then her family moved to the Burley area where she spent the rest of her life. She married Gordon Wayne Davis and had five boys; Wayne (Vicky), Neal (Barbara), Dwight (Bona Rae), Cris, and Joey (Terina). They were later divorced. Grace enjoyed working at Intermountain Health Care in the cafeteria then at Swensens, Farmer’s Corner, and Stokes. She enjoyed her employment and made many friends in the community.
Grace enjoyed traveling and took many trips with her brother, John. Grace loved listening to books on tape as her eyesight began failing her. She had many friends who took her to weekly eye appointments and to do her grocery shopping. Grace enjoyed attending the temple and for the last few years of her life visited it weekly. She took many family names to the temple and loved serving there. She was grateful for those who helped her get to the temple and for her sister, Bertha, for helping her gather family names.
Grace has 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons and their spouses and is preceded in death by her brother, John; sister-in-law, Barbara; and her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
A special thanks to the staff at Harrison’s Hope Hospice, especially Kathy, Kassidy, and Barbara; and to Grace’s daughters-in-law, Bona Rae and Terina, for caring for her in the last few months of her life.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley 7th Ward, 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Brent Winn officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund or a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.