July 9, 1947—November 27, 2018
Grace Johnson Haga, 71, of Shoshone, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Boise, Idaho.
Grace was born on July 9, 1947, to Don and Veda (Newbie) Johnson and was raised in Shoshone. She was the youngest of six children. After graduating from Shoshone High School in 1965, she married Raymond Haga, also of Shoshone.
Together they raised four children while working tirelessly on the Haga family ranch, northeast of Shoshone. Grace had a very witty sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of her favorite past times were to play pinochle and read a good book.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Johnson; her husband, Raymond; her son, Jerry Haga; and her daughter, Cindy Haga Houtchens. Grace is survived by two sisters, Kay Hepworth and Joan Parks; two brothers, Don and Larry Johnson; two sons, Russell and Bernie Haga; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Houtchens, Kyle Houtchens, Jade Haga, and Brooke Haga; and four great-grandchildren.
Per Grace’s request, graveside services will take place in the spring of 2019.
