March 8, 1930—January 15, 2020
Grace Bonadiman, 89, of Rupert, passed away Jan. 15, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital following a short illness. Grace was born March 8, 1930, in Ashton, Idaho to William and Ethel Reece. Grace lived in the Teton Basin, attending school through 7th grade at Judkins. She moved to Rupert in 1943. She attended 8th grade at Pershing School, and 9th through 12th grade at Rupert High School, graduating in 1948. Grace married Rudy Bonadiman on Aug. 14, 1948. She worked together with Rudy on the farm, and with him as a surveyor, tree digger, and caretaker of the storage on Baseline Road.
Grace and Rudy welcomed three children, Brent, Paula, and Patrice. She enjoyed gardening, raising beautiful hibiscus, crossword puzzles, and reading. Grace was always very active, even shoveling snow just days before her death.
Grace is survived by her son, Brent (Tina) Bonadiman of Ontario, Oregon; daughter, Paula (Dennis) Butcher of Ocala, Florida; and Patrice (Rick) Bollar of Rupert; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, three sisters, Lois Baird, Dorothy Gonzales, and Linda Smith. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy.
Grace was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Wilson Theater, the St. Nicholas School Endowment Foundation, or a charity of your choice. The family thanks Dr. Tyson Steel, Dr. Dac Johnson, and Dr. Julie Mills, and the nursing staff of Minidoka Memorial Hospital for their service in her final days.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary with Viewing to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. following and for one hour prior to the services at the Mortuary. Services will conclude with burial in the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
