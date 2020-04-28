Obituary: Gordon T Gunter

December 19, 1951—April 25, 2020
WENDELL – Gordon T. Gunter, 68, of Wendell, Idaho, returned to his Heavenly Father the evening of April 25, 2020, due to complications following a bone marrow transplant as part of his cancer treatment.
Gordon was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho; the son of Dean and Betty Lou Gunter, he was born December 19, 1951. Gordon had a lifelong love of sports and was an “All-American” at Pocatello High School. He loved football, wrestling, baseball, and golf. After high school he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands.
Upon returning from his mission, he attended school at Idaho State University where he met his loving wife, Karen Phillips, of Aberdeen, Idaho. They were married in 1977, in the Idaho Falls Temple, and were blessed with four children. He was always very proud of his children’s education and accomplishments.
Gordon taught history, government, computers, and accounting to high school students in Bliss, Idaho for four years and Wendell, Idaho for over 20 years. His love of sports continued as he coached high school football, wrestling, and baseball. He especially enjoyed his years teaching Drivers’ Education as he was able to spend one-on-one time with the students. Gordon retired from teaching in 2018.
Gordon loved to garden, read, play golf, and watch golf on TV. He was very proud of his “Hole-in-One” and was very active in his evening golf league at the Gooding Country Club. He also loved to spend time with his grandkids.
Gordon is preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Betty Lou; his nephew, Philip DesFosses; and many uncles and aunts. He is survived by his wife, Karen Phillips Gunter; his children, Derek (Jennifer) of Firth, Idaho, Kyle (Sheena) of Chicago, Illinois, Lisa (Brian) Muir of Burley, Idaho, and Kaysie (Wyatt) Ward of Winnemucca, Nevada; 19 grandchildren; and his siblings, Carol Dean Gunter of Hurricane, Utah, Lynn (Betty) of Pocatello, Idaho, and LuAnn (Dan) Baldwin of Rialto, California.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of the healthcare professionals at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls as well as the Huntsman Cancer Institute who helped him and our family through his cancer treatments. The family also wishes to thank all the friends and community members who have shown such strong support throughout the last year.
A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Aberdeen Cemetery in Aberdeen, Idaho. All services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.