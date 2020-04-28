Obituary: Gordon T Gunter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 19, 1951—April 25, 2020

WENDELL – Gordon T. Gunter, 68, of Wendell, Idaho, returned to his Heavenly Father the evening of April 25, 2020, due to complications following a bone marrow transplant as part of his cancer treatment.

Gordon was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho; the son of Dean and Betty Lou Gunter, he was born December 19, 1951. Gordon had a lifelong love of sports and was an “All-American” at Pocatello High School. He loved football, wrestling, baseball, and golf. After high school he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Netherlands.

Upon returning from his mission, he attended school at Idaho State University where he met his loving wife, Karen Phillips, of Aberdeen, Idaho. They were married in 1977, in the Idaho Falls Temple, and were blessed with four children. He was always very proud of his children’s education and accomplishments.

Gordon taught history, government, computers, and accounting to high school students in Bliss, Idaho for four years and Wendell, Idaho for over 20 years. His love of sports continued as he coached high school football, wrestling, and baseball. He especially enjoyed his years teaching Drivers’ Education as he was able to spend one-on-one time with the students. Gordon retired from teaching in 2018.