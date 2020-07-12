Obituary: Gordon Robinson
Obituary: Gordon Robinson

September 20, 1942—June 28, 2020

Gordon Robinson, 77, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home in Hagerman.

Gordon was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 20, 1942 to Elvis and Vivian Robinson.

He had two children by his first marriage – Laura Robinson (Hagerman) and Todd Robinson (Merlin, Oregon).

He married Shelvie Davis in 1985 and celebrated 34 years together. Three more children came with their marriage – Rocky Davis (LaHabra, California), Dennis Davis (Hagerman) and Sharon (Fred) White (Hagerman).

They moved from California to Tualatin, Oregon with his job at Air Liquide, a job he loved and worked at for 37 years. He retired in 1999 and moved to Hagerman, Idaho.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years, and also a member of the Scottish Rite for a couple of years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and two of his three brothers.

In addition to his wife and children, he has seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his brother—Michael Robinson (Brea, California).

The family wishes to thank the Idaho Home Health, the Nurses and Doctors of North Canyon Medical Center for their loving care. A special thank you to Visions Hospice and to Allen Stevenson for years of special care. Also, to Judy Walburn of Idaho Home Health and Michelle of North Canyon – you were all wonderful and very caring. Thank you.

A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Hagerman Cemetery.

A celebration of life will continue on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm with a gathering at Malad Gorge State Park near Tuttle.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

