Obituary: Gordon Kaye Lee

June 7, 1933—March 24, 2019
Gordon Kaye Lee, 85, of Kimberly, Idaho died Sunday March 24, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.
He was born June 7, 1933 in Manard, Idaho at the family home on the Camas Praire near Fairfield.
On July 3, 1953 Gordon married his one and only love, Alice Ray Adams. Together they raised five children.
Gordon served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict from 1952 thru 1956. After returning home he worked in a gold mine for a short time, then began working as a diesel mechanic for McVey’s, later with Magic Valley International Truck Service. In 1972 Gordon started a 33 year career with P.S.I. as their head mechanic, before reluctantly retiring in 2005 at the age of 72.
Gordon is survived by his children Gordon K. Lee Jr., Alan (Gail) Lee, Yvette (Kerry) Coates, Biff (Liz) Lee, Garry (Gayla) Lee, 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Alice, two sisters, two brothers and one daughter-in-law.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Whites Mortuary by the Park, 136 4th Ave East, Twin Falls
