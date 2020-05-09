Obituary: Gordon “Gordy” Stanwod Ankeny

March 10, 1929—May 2, 2020
Gordon “Gordy” Stanwood Ankeny, 91, a resident of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Gordon was born on March 10, 1929 in Winnebago, Minnesota, one of seven children born to Irvin George Ankeny and Maude Sarah Cheatle Ankeny. He was raised and educated in Winnebago.
Gordon married Eleanor Ann “Annie” Sonnicksen on May 15, 1954 in Winnebago.
Gordon entered the U.S. Armed Forces in January 1951 to serve in the U.S. Army in defense of his country during the Korean Conflict. Gordon was then discharged from the Army as an honorable decorated veteran in October of 1952.
He then worked in the transportation industry for Interstate Power and Reserve Mining.
Gordon is survived by: his daughter – Barbara (Chris) Tucker of Fountain Hills, Arizona; one brother – John Ankeny of St. James, Minnesota; one sister—Cecil Bathke Carroll Ankeny of Denton, Texas; two grandchildren – Zachary Paul Seaman and Kayleigh Anne Seaman, both of Boise, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by: his father—Ervin G. Ankeny; his mother – Maude Sarah Ankeny; his wife – Eleanor Ann Ankeny; son – Larry Ankeny; brothers – Thomas Edward Ankeny and Harlan Ankeny; and sisters – Hazel Englestad Ankeny and Ruth Milbrandt Ankeny.
A celebration of life for Gordon will be held on a later date in Gooding. Inurnment will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
