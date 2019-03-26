March 17, 1932—March 21, 2019
Golda Charlene Joy Boyd Patterson, 87, of Paul passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on March 21, 2019 at Hiland Estates, from the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on March 17, 1932 to Ed and Golda Rosetta Lynch Boyd in Reger, Missouri; St. Patrick’s Day was forever changed! The family moved to Idaho the summer of 1937. Charlene attended schools in Twin Falls, Eden and Rupert, Idaho. She graduated from Rupert High School on May 26, 1950 and married the love of her life, Lloyd LaVern Patterson, two days later on May 28, 1950. In her own words, she was a “City Girl” turned country as she and Lloyd together milked cows, raised sheep and farmed north of Paul. The family soon expanded to include four children along with many memorable dogs and cats. She is known for her vivacious personality, laughter and her ability to draw and write poetry. Charlene could always figure out how to fix anything!
She is survived by three sons, Ken (Joyce Glick) Patterson, Russell (Lisa) Patterson, Mike (Tamara) Patterson, and one daughter, Kelli (Terry) Spann. She has 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and step-father, her husband Lloyd, two sisters and one brother.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Hiland Estates and Harrison Hope (Hospice) for the wonderful care and thoughtfulness they provided. We also want to especially thank Barbara West, for the concern, care and comfort she provided to our mother and also to the family.
A Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Paul Stake Center, 424 West Ellis in Paul. Urn placement will follow in the Paul Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday at the church prior to the services. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center located in Rupert, Idaho. (P.O. Box 601, Rupert, Idaho 83350) mvhumanitarian.org
