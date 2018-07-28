Obituary: Gloria Trivitt

August 19, 1945 – July 27, 2018
Gloria Trivitt, 72, of Rupert, left this earth quietly on July 27, 2018 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Gloria was born August 19, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. Her family then moved to Joplin, Missouri when she was two then move to the Mini-Cassia area when she was eight. She attended schools in Burley and Rupert.
In April 1964 she went on a blind date with Gordon Trivitt and on June 19, 1964 they became husband and wife and remained so for 32 years until Gordon’s death in March 1997.
Gloria was a sergeant for Pinkerton Security at Amalgamated Sugar in Paul, Idaho and then worked for Thomas Management in Minidoka Memorial Hospital cafeteria for four years until her retirement.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Gina Trivitt of Rupert, her cousin/sister Shirley (Kevin) Hutchison of Declo, nephew Don (Melissa) Belt of Milner, cousin Brandy (Bob) Blacker of Paul, as well as grand fur babies little Dawbie and Sparky Trivitt.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gordon Trivitt, her cousin/son Cleston Raney, mother Opal Collins, aunt and uncle who raised her after her mother’s death Dorothy and Cleston Raney.
Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Hansen Mortuary. Grave side funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, family ask’s that donations be made to the Rupert Animal Shelter , Waggin’ Tails in Rupert or Four Paws Bed & Bath in Paul.
On a personal note, my mom never loved the fuss and muss of long obituaries so with this attempt, I hope I made you proud mama. I’ll love you and miss you forever...G
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.