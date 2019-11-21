Obituary:Gloria Stenquist Huish

December 9, 1934—November 16, 2019
Born on Dec. 9, 1934 to William Leander Stenquist and Dorothea Borg Stenquist in Tremonton, UT. She passed away peacefully in Farmington, UT on Nov. 16, 2019. She was 84 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.
Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Bear River Cemetery, Bear River, UT. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.