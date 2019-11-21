{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary:Gloria Stenquist Huish
Sherri Davis

December 9, 1934—November 16, 2019

Born on Dec. 9, 1934 to William Leander Stenquist and Dorothea Borg Stenquist in Tremonton, UT. She passed away peacefully in Farmington, UT on Nov. 16, 2019. She was 84 years old.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.

Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Bear River Cemetery, Bear River, UT. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

Service information

Nov 22
Visitation
Friday, November 22, 2019
6:00PM-8:00PM
Lindquist's Layton Mortuary
1867 No. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
Nov 23
Visitation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
Lindquist's Layton Mortuary
1867 No. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
Lindquist's Layton Mortuary
1867 No. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
