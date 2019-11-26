May 9, 1936—May 9, 1936
Gloria Lee Morrow, 83, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
She was born May 9, 1936 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Clayton and Mary Elizabeth Goodyear.
Gloria was a special lady with a generous heart. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She had a great sense of humor and liked sharing jokes and chatting over coffee. She worked at The Paris clothing store downtown for many years and had lots of friends. Gloria loved to be outside in the sunshine planting flowers. She was a great cook. She liked to read and had a knack for decorating and crafting.
‘Glo’ marched to the beat of her own drummer and will be warmly missed.
She is survived by her granddaughter Jennefer Morrow of Boise, her niece Erin Harkins of Filer, nephew Kerry Klassen of Hollister, niece Sherry Crowser of Boise and several great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dan Morrow, son Mark Morrow, sisters Shirley Klassen, Audrey Price, Patricia Giesler, Colleen Martin and brother Pete Landholm as well as her parents Pete and Mary Landholm.
