Obituary: Glenna Mae Ruffing

March 16, 1926—February 22, 2020
Glenna Mae Ruffing, 93, longtime resident of Wendell and the West Point Community, entered into rest on February 22, 2020 at the Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman, Idaho.
Glenna was born in Caldwell, Idaho on March 16, 1926. She was later adopted in June 1926 to Herman and Sarah Brand and was joined by a brother, Bob Brand. She was raised in the West Point community in Wendell on the Lone Elm Ranch. She attended schools at Clear Lakes, West Point and Wendell. Glenna graduated high school from Buhl.
While living on the ranch, she met the love of her life, Tony Ruffing. Tony was hauling milk from the ranch for Sego Milk when Glenna, 11 years younger caught his eye. Tony was soon drafted to World War II so they got married on June 4, 1945 at the Columbia Army Air Base in Columbia, South Carolina. Glenna stayed with a family in South Carolina while Tony was deployed.
After the war ended, they moved back to the West Point area to start farming and a family. Tony and Glenna were blessed with two sons, Frank and Bill Ruffing along with two unborn daughters whom Glenna spoke of often.
Glenna and Tony were very well known in the Wendell area for their custom farming, and employed many young men in the community. Glenna was a very hard-working woman. Even when she milked cows and worked at Simerly’s she still found the time to make sure everyone had a homemade meal which usually included some homemade dessert. Glenna never slowed down. She later earned her CNA degree at CSI and worked at the Wendell Manor for over 20 years.
Glenna enjoyed spending time at their cabin at Magic Reservoir, camping and fishing with her best friend, Ferol Boss, and crocheting special gifts for her grandchildren.
She was an active member of the West Point Ladies Club, West Point Grange, and served as a board member on the West Point Highway District for 8 years.
Glenna eventually retired to take care of her beloved husband Tony until his passing in 1999. They sold the farm and she moved to town for a simpler life. She enjoyed puzzles and always had cookies for those who came by.
Glenna is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Sarah Brand; brother Bob Brand; husband Tony Ruffing; great-grandson, Ethan Connell Ruffing, and her best friend Ferol Boss.
Glenna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be forever in our hearts and her sense of humor will forever be a beautiful memory and reminder to always laugh as she did.
She is survived by her sons, Frank (Diana) Ruffing and Bill (Wendy) Ruffing; several beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild-to-be.
Rosary services will be recited Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm at the Immaculate Conception Church in Buhl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church at 1631 Poplar in Buhl, Idaho. Internment will follow at the West End Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho.
We would like to thank Stonebridge for the love and care of our mom. She was surrounded by family and in the arms of people who loved her as she was welcomed to be reunited with her love, Tony.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hagerman Valley Senior Center.
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
Service information
5:30PM
1701 Poplar Street
Buhl, ID 83316
10:00AM
1701 Poplar Street
Buhl, ID 83316
