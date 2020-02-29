Obituary: Glenna Mae Ruffing

March 16, 1926—February 22, 2020

Glenna Mae Ruffing, 93, longtime resident of Wendell and the West Point Community, entered into rest on February 22, 2020 at the Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman, Idaho.

Glenna was born in Caldwell, Idaho on March 16, 1926. She was later adopted in June 1926 to Herman and Sarah Brand and was joined by a brother, Bob Brand. She was raised in the West Point community in Wendell on the Lone Elm Ranch. She attended schools at Clear Lakes, West Point and Wendell. Glenna graduated high school from Buhl.

While living on the ranch, she met the love of her life, Tony Ruffing. Tony was hauling milk from the ranch for Sego Milk when Glenna, 11 years younger caught his eye. Tony was soon drafted to World War II so they got married on June 4, 1945 at the Columbia Army Air Base in Columbia, South Carolina. Glenna stayed with a family in South Carolina while Tony was deployed.

After the war ended, they moved back to the West Point area to start farming and a family. Tony and Glenna were blessed with two sons, Frank and Bill Ruffing along with two unborn daughters whom Glenna spoke of often.