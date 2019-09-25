August 24, 1939—September 21, 2019
Glenna Lee (Sparks) Hirschi passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the age of 80 in Twin Falls, Idaho, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1939 in Dingle, Idaho to Kenneth and Verleen (Nate) Sparks. She has four siblings: Roger (Carol) Sparks, Kay Legarza, Leann (Tony) Watkins, and Louann Sparks.
She went to school in Montpelier, Idaho, where she met the love of her life, Gordon R. Hirschi. They were married July 5, 1956, and later were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple. Gordon and Glenna were always together. They loved to go dancing, play cards and video poker, go camping, but their favorite thing to do was gather with their family and friends.
Gordon and Glenna were blessed with four children, who are totally awesome. Thanks, Mom!! Their children are: Guy (Deb) Hirschi, Stephanie (Gene) Larsen, Kendra (Lynn) Hemmert, Wendy Turner (Don Trudeau). They have seven grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy.
Glenna also loved crafting, cooking, going for rides, and supporting her kids and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, loved to teach people how to cook and sew, but her greatest attribute was her ability to listen and love.
She was a wonderful sister, grandma, and mom and will be sorely missed. Thanks, Mom!
Glenna was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon Hirschi, her sister Louann, her sons-in-law Lynn Hemmert and Brett Turner, and her grandson Larry Larsen.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Reynolds Funeral Home on 2466 Addison Ave. East, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301, at 11 a.m. Viewing to be held at 10 a.m. She will be interned at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho.
