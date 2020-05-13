Obituary: Glenn Wallace

April 9, 1951- May 8, 2020
Glenn E. Wallace left this earth on May 8, 2020, for a tee time with his son Shon. Glenn was born in Boise on April 9, 1951, to Glenn and Susan Wallace. Glenn graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1969. He graduated from DeVry University in Phoenix AZ. He retired from Qwest Communications Company after 37 years of service.
Glenn loved all sports including bowling, racing, billiards, motorcycle riding, and especially golf. He coached Little League for several years. He loved spending time with friends and family, and will be greatly missed.
Glenn is survived by his wife Carla of Twin Falls, son Shayn (Lisa) Wallace of Naperville, IL, four grandchildren Natalie, Sophie, Lucas, Emma, mother Susan Shaw of Boise, siblings Nathan (Barbara) Wallace of WA, Bill (Chrissy) Wallace, Diane DeChenne of Boise, and numerous loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father Glenn H. Wallace, son Shon Wallace, and his sister Faith England.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
