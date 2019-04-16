Obituary: Glenn W Dick

Glenn W Dick
October 10, 1936 - April 10, 2019
On April 10, 2019, a much-loved husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, son, brother, and friend, Glenn Wesley Dick, was surrounded by family as he passed away peacefully and joined the love of his life, Kathleen.
Glenn was born on October 10, 1936 in Burley, Idaho to parents Claude and Katherine Dick. He grew up and attended schools in Burley and served in the Air Force after graduating High School. After Glenn returned from the service, he met Kathleen, and they married in 1961. Then came their three wonderful daughters — nothing negative to say about raising those lovely girls.
Glenn started his career working in the grocery business at Shelby's Grocery and continued on as a grocer, printer and small business owner until his retirement in 2004. In 2012, Glenn and Kathleen moved to Kuna, Idaho where they would spend their retirement living closer to their family. Over the years Glenn enjoyed many great times riding motorcycles, 4-wheelers, and snowmobiles. He also spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, camping and boating with family and friends. He enjoyed watching Boise State Football games with the family. Above all, Glenn was very proud of and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Glenn was preceded in death by his infant son, Randy Dick and wife, Kathleen Dick, parents Claude and Katherine Dick, sisters Kathryn Mann, Lois Turner and Naomi Ralls, and brothers Bob Dick and Jim Dick.
Glenn is survived by his children, Denise Bartus, Cheryl [Ray] Quigley, Melinda Mansfield [Djame Goldston], his grandchildren, Cody [Jessica] Quigley, D'yani [Chandler] Wood, Brody Quigley, Gage Mansfield, Brayden Mansfield, Mason Mansfield, and his great-grandchildren, Addilyn and Trentin Quigley. Also, his sister Patty [Bill] Strain and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
Glenn will receive Military Funeral Honors in a ceremony at the State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID 83714, on Friday, April 26 at 2 PM. A Memorial Open House will follow from 3–5 PM at 2052 N Mauve Ave, Kuna, ID 83634.
