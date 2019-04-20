February 2, 1929—April 18, 2019
Glenn M. May, 90, a resident of Jerome and lifelong farmer, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home.
Glenn was born on February 2, 1929 in Gilbert, Arizona, the son of John and Clara May. He was raised and educated in Gilbert, Arizona.
Glenn married Alice Hoffman on June 22, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona. She preceded him in death in March of 2000. He later married Sandra Love in January 31, 2003 in Jerome, Idaho.
Glenn is survived by: his wife – Sandra Love of Jerome; two sons – Ralph (Theresa) May of Boise, Idaho and Ron May of Puyallup, Washington; three daughters – Carol Allen of Palmer, Alaska, Janet (John) Dearborn of Jerome, Idaho and Jane (Tom) Woodland of Gooding, Idaho; ten grandchildren – Andrea Allen, Patrick Allen, Brian May, Katherine “Katie” May, Hannah May, Mark Woodland, Daniel Woodland, Cassie Woodland, Jasmine May and Donovan May; and two great grandchildren – Mason May and London May.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glenn M. May Scholarship Fund – College of Southern Idaho Foundation.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel 164 East Main Street in Wendell.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.