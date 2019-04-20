{{featured_button_text}}

February 2, 1929—April 18, 2019

Glenn M. May, 90, a resident of Jerome and lifelong farmer, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home.

Glenn was born on February 2, 1929 in Gilbert, Arizona, the son of John and Clara May. He was raised and educated in Gilbert, Arizona.

Glenn married Alice Hoffman on June 22, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona. She preceded him in death in March of 2000. He later married Sandra Love in January 31, 2003 in Jerome, Idaho.

Glenn is survived by: his wife – Sandra Love of Jerome; two sons – Ralph (Theresa) May of Boise, Idaho and Ron May of Puyallup, Washington; three daughters – Carol Allen of Palmer, Alaska, Janet (John) Dearborn of Jerome, Idaho and Jane (Tom) Woodland of Gooding, Idaho; ten grandchildren – Andrea Allen, Patrick Allen, Brian May, Katherine “Katie” May, Hannah May, Mark Woodland, Daniel Woodland, Cassie Woodland, Jasmine May and Donovan May; and two great grandchildren – Mason May and London May.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Glenn M. May Scholarship Fund – College of Southern Idaho Foundation.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel 164 East Main Street in Wendell.

A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Glenn M. May
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments