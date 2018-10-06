Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Glenn Barth May

May 1, 1927 – October 3, 2018

In the early evening hours of October 3, 2018. Glenn Barth passed away.

Glenn was born on May 1, 1927 in Rushville, Nebraska. His parents moved to Idaho where he completed his education. In 1945 he enlisted in the Navy.

In 1951 he married Dorothy Janice Weibel and they were blessed with 6 children: Rod (Linda), Ronda, Randy, Ricky, Russell, and Robert (Toni).

After serving in the navy Glenn volunteered for search and rescue as a pilot, he was also a paramedic, and a jeweler by trade. He designed the Elk Tooth Ring, and the Mother Rings ring.

He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his 5 children. Randy having preceded him in death. 12 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and on Great-Great Grandchild.

Preceding him in death are his Wife, his Son, and a Granddaughter Mandy.

A service for Glenn will be held on October 9, 2018 at 10 A.M. at The Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The Family suggests memorials should be made out to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Also a big thank you from the family to the caring staff at Bridgeview.

Obituary: Glenn Barth
