{{featured_button_text}}

1931 – 2019

Glenda Ruth Howells passed away peacefully on January 15, 2019. Glenda was dearly loved by her husband Jim, and her children Harold, Lisa, Stacy and Greg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments