September 13, 1934 – September 8, 2018
Glenda R. Snyder, age 84, passed away on September 8th, 2018 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls.
She was born September 13th, 1934 to Cyrus and Opal Standlee. She graduated from Valley High school at the top of her class.
She married Byron Snyder in 1956 and proceeded to have 4 children, Greg, Kym, Sandy and Kurt. She worked for many years at Twin Falls Bank and Trust while raising her family with Byron. They lived west of Twin on a small acreage and always had livestock, dogs and a big garden. Glenda loved gardening. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed the adventure that so often is found around food. Adventurous was a good way to describe her. She really lived, making sure those around her were cared for and felt at home, but mostly to help them see the blessings of life. Glenda had the mischievous streak she got from her dad and always enjoyed a good laugh. It wasn’t uncommon to have her pull a prank on the unsuspecting.
Glenda had a deep faith in Jesus and encouraged those around her to trust Him. Byron and Glenda attended the Lighthouse church in Twin Falls for many years.
She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, but mostly she loved her husband of 62 years, Byron. They had a bond that was truly special.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Byron, all of her children and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. She is also survived by a sister, Glenys Johnson, 3 brothers, Garld Standlee, Gary Standlee, and Dean Standlee.
It’s difficult to express the impact Glenda had on those people she came across in her 84 years. She was a lovely lady and we will miss her desperately.
Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life service at 2:00PM, Friday, October 5, 2018 at Parke Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, ID. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers cash memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 156 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls, ID 83301. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
