Obituary: Glen Wayne Jensen

Glen Wayne Jensen
September 17, 1928—April 30, 2020
BURLEY – Glen Wayne Jensen, a 91-year-old resident of Lehi, Utah, and formerly of Burley, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Harmony Hills Assisted Living in Lehi.
Glen was born September 17, 1928, in Murray, Utah, to Glen Alpine Jensen and Nora Estella Greenwood Jensen; he was the fourth of six children. Glen attended grade school in Burley and Rupert and graduated from Richfield High School. He then attended Utah State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agronomy. On April 28, 1949, he married Margie Ruth Warr in the Logan Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Margie and Glen had four children, Steven (Diane), Janet (Vaughn), Julie, and Greg (Bridget).
Glen cultivated a strong work ethic from an early age. He started working on the family farm as a young boy and drove the school bus when he was fourteen. He served as First Lieutenant and Quartermaster in the Korean War. He worked for the U.S. Government in the Agricultural Stabalization Conservation Services. He also farmed in Oakley, Idaho, and sold real-estate. Glen never stopped working or learning. His intellect was evident in his vocabulary, wit, and vast knowledge of seemingly every subject.
Glen fostered deep connections with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He supported all of their lifes’ achievements, both large and small. He took great pride in his family. Relationships were highly important to Glen and he was always ready for a visit or a phone call. He lived his life surrounded by family and friends and was quick to serve. His generousity spread to family, friends, and strangers.
Glen retired in Burley and then moved to Utah in 2014, to be close to his family; however in his heart Burley was always home.
Glen is survived by three children; 17 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sibilings; his wife, Margie (2004); son, Steven (2011); and a great-grandson, Rock Sutherland (2008).
A private family service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
