Glen Allen Breeding
March 21, 1933 - November 18, 2019
Glen Allen Breeding was born March 21, 1933 in Filer, Idaho to JR and Mary Breeding. He passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Glen graduated from Murtaugh High School and attended Nampa Business College. After returning home from the Army he farmed over 60 years in Murtaugh.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sadie Breeding; daughters, Shelly (Brian) Ward, Tamy (Doug) Perkins; son, Scott (Diana) Breeding and brother, Ralph (Pat) Breeding.
Services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, Idaho.
