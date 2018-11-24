Try 3 months for $3

June 28, 1923—November 20, 2018

RUPERT – Gladys Grace Culley Massio, a 95-year-old longtime resident of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at her residence at Autumn Haven Assisted Living.

Gladys was born June 28, 1923, at her parent’s home at the Minidoka Dam; her parents being Thurman Elijah and Grace (Jones) Culley. She received her education in Acequia and graduated from Acequia High School. On Dec. 30, 1942, she married Alexander “Al” Massio in American Falls, Idaho, while Al was on his first leave from the U.S. Marine Corp.

She worked for Henry Brazil at Rupert Abstract, the Farmers Home Administration in Rupert, and was a command secretary for the Department of Defense with the U.S. Navy while living at the Adak Naval Base in Alaska, during which time Al worked as a planner/estimator for Public Works.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. One of her enjoyments in life was participating with her bowling league. Most important to her was her family. She will always be loved and remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.

Gladys is survived by her children, Kathy Mooso of Rupert, Robert (Peggy) Massio of Heyburn, and Ronald (Sandy) Massio of Roseville, Calif.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and our honorary family member, Judy Parkin of Rupert. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Al; her son-in-law, Don Mooso; and siblings, Mary Jo Gosney, Hurshel Culley, and Millie Fournier.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends and family may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

the life of: Obituary: Gladys Grace Massio
