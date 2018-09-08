Obituary: Gladwin R. Theener

August 29, 1919 – August 30, 2018
On Thursday, August 30, 2018, Gladwin R. Theener passed away at Riverrock Living Center in Buhl, Idaho. She was born August 29, 1919 in Filer, Idaho to Claude E. Brown and Mazie L. Gardner Brown. Gladwin married John Alfred (Al) Theener on November 9, 1938 in Boise, Idaho. Al passed away April 19, 2006 in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Gladwin was born in a small home in Filer, Idaho. That was the beginning of her lifetime of community involvement and service in many ways. Social clubs, Grange organizations, many years as a ‘Pinky Lady’ at M.V. Regional Medical Center and Red Cross, were a few of her hours of dedication. But what she will be remembered for by her entire family was constant concern and care, no matter if it was sickness, caring for her parents, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She furnished all kinds of food and ‘goodies’ to those in need or just because she wanted to. Her support of Al’s farming ‘habit’ was never ending. There was always meals at the right time! She was a special friend to all who she came in contact with and was a loving example to all of her family.
Survivors include, her son Terry R. Theener (Kay), Twin Falls, daughters Karen L. Hall (Grant), Twin Falls, and Donna K. Humphries (George), Hagerman, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, grandson Cory R. Theener and brother Ray Lee Brown.
The family would like to express special appreciation to the staff of Riverrock Living Center for their special care given to Gladwin.
Donations may be given to Filer Quick Response, PO Box 413, Filer, ID 83328 or a favorite charity in Gladwin Theener’s name.
At her request no service was held. Cremation was under the direction of White Mortuary and Crematory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.