Obituary: Gilbert Truman Bruner Jr

September 17, 1945—April 17, 2020

Gilbert Truman Bruner, Jr., 74, of 109 Willow Lake Rd., Roxboro, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Gooding Co., Idaho, Mr. Bruner was the son of the late Gilbert Truman and Elizabeth Barnes Bruner. Mr. Bruner worked in commercial construction and was later an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed Native American history. He loved to travel and camp and had a special love for his family.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Matthew Benton Nichols, III.

Mr. Bruner is survived by his wife, Marlene Tasso Bruner; two daughters, Valerie Hein and husband Scotty, of Weatherford, TX and Melissa Varnadore and husband Michael, of Hurdle Mills; four sisters, Edith Markel and husband Bud, of Twin Falls, ID, Maudie Blechert, of Pleasant View, UT, Clara Ann Bruner and his twin Gloria Clark, both of Twin Falls, ID; nine grandchildren, Marquessa Horner (Brian), Malorie Andrews (Jamie), Mikayla McDonell (Ben Nichols), Morgan Shaw (Billy), Michaela Williammee (Jared), Madison McDonell, Riley Hein, Matthew Varnadore, and Jack Varnadore; three great-grandchildren, Evie Horner, Noah Shaw and Axel Nichols; and his beloved dogs Max and Missy.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clement Baptist Church, 8480 Burlington Rd., Hurdle Mills, NC 27541. Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.

