Gilbert “Gib” E. Pierson
July 8, 1931 - April 14, 2019
Gilbert “Gib” E. Pierson, 87, of Shoshone, Idaho passed away at North Canyon Medical Center on April 14, 2019 with family by his side.
Gib was born July 8, 1931 in Lenapah, OK to Clyde Pierson & Edna Hanson. His family later moved to Gooding where he was raised and attended school. In his teenage years, Gib worked at Kendrick Drug which inspired him to pursue a career in Pharmacy. Although his education at Idaho State University was interrupted by military service during the Korean War, he completed his degree in pharmacy after returning home. Gib was working at Hills Drug in Boise when he met and married Wanda Johnson, acquiring an instant family, and raising her daughters as his own. The family moved to Shoshone in 1965 where they owned and operated Grosse Drug Store. His son Dan joined the family shortly after followed by his daughter Julie. Although Gib and Wanda were later divorced, Gib stayed in Shoshone and remained an active member in the business community. Taking his kids and grandkids fishing was his favorite past time, and many fond and joyous memories were made at his cabin at West Magic.
Gib is survived by: his son, Dan (Deb) Pierson of Shoshone; daughters, Julie (Lynn) Hebdon of Kennewick, WA. and Diane Atkinson and Donna Gabbitas of Boise; 10 grandkids, and 11 great grandkids.
He was preceded in death by: his mom and stepdad, Edna and Ellis Davis; and brothers, Francis and Marvin Pierson.
Per Gib's request, there will be no public service.
The Family will be grilling cheeseburgers and catching a lot of fish in his honor at a later date.
In honor of Gib's memory, donations may be made to the Shoshone Firefighter Association, PO Box 461, Shoshone, ID 83352.
Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
