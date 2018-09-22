Obituary: Gertrude “Gertie” Busman

January 3, 1920 – September 18, 2018
Gertrude “Gertie” Busman passed peacefully surrounded by all her loved ones in the comfort of her own home on September 18, 2018. Gertie was born on January 3, 1920, in Hull, Iowa to Weichert and Jennie Van Dyk where they lived for the next ten years before moving to Paramount, California. She radiated selflessness throughout her life, and it began to show from a young age as Gertie raised and cared for her six younger siblings while both parents worked on the family dairy. Her responsibilities as the oldest child didn’t stop when her parents returned home. Gertie not only helped cook and clean for her own family, she would also go to work for others so she could contribute financially to her family’s needs.
Not long after her 18th birthday, Gertie ran away to marry the love of her life, Sam Busman, in Yuma, Arizona. Sam worked on the dairy while Gertie cleaned houses and other household jobs for others. She always had a soft spot for protecting children, which led her to begin a long career working as a school crossing guard.
Sam and Gertie had two beautiful children together, John Busman and Ginny (Busman) Sudik. Gertie was a loving, devoted mother who worked tirelessly to give her family the best life possible. In 1983, Sam and Gertie followed their children to Idaho where they had both started dairy farms of their own.
Gertie lived a remarkable life and lived every day to the fullest! She enjoyed bowling on a league with family, watching her grandchildren’s sporting events, playing bingo, crocheting & knitting, family camping and travel, and enjoyed staying active by attending senior exercise classes through her mid 90’s.
Gertie is survived by her best friend and sister, Alice (Jim) Hall; brother, John (Jess) Van Dyk; son, John Richard (Sherry) Busman; daughter, Ginny (John) Sudik; grandchildren, Jody Busman, Cindy Busman, Buzzy Busman, Jamie (James) Carlton, Tamie (Steve) Clezie, Johnny (Janie) Sudik, and Jeremy Sudik; and great-grandchildren, Ashley (Anthony) Haskins, Alley (Justin) Johnson, Whitney Carlton, Riley Carlton, Taylor Kirkdorffer, Scott Kirkdorffer, and Alec Busman. Also surviving are the loves of Gertie’s life, her nine great-great-grandchildren and one sweet little girl coming soon, whom she has already met as an angel in heaven.
An Eternal Memory…Until We Meet Again
A viewing will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St., Wendell, Idaho. *Gertie’s request is to wear pink and/or bright colors to celebrate her life*. Burial will follow across the street thereafter at the Wendell Cemetery. Lunch will be provided by family and held back at the church.
Family requests any flowers and/or gifts be delivered to Farnsworth Mortuary. Family invites donations in Gertie’s name be made to Lighthouse Christian School Athletic Department (208) 737-1425.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gertie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
