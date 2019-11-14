Gertrude “Gert” Clarkson, 77, of Gooding, passed away November 11, 2019, at home, after a long courageous battle with Lewy Body Disease.
She is survived by: John Clarkson—her loving spouse of 58 years; and two daughters—Cathy Harris and Colleen (John) Shannon; along with five grandchildren—Mindy and Bradley Harris and Paul, Brigid, and Michael Shannon.
Prayers of the Rosary will be recited on Monday, Nov. 18, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Gooding. Mass of Christian Burial will follow starting at 11 a.m.
A private family inurnment will take place later at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
