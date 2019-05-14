July 24, 1955—May 7, 2019
Gerold Tom Martin, 63-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska, resident and former Oakley resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Tom was born July 24, 1955, in Burley, Idaho, the son of Farren Eugene and Rosella Port Martin. Tom was raised in Oakley, Idaho, and graduated from Oakley High. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Tom worked at Simplots with Tim, his twin brother and they were prompt and well-regarded employees for 25 years. Tom moved to Lincoln with his brother Port for the last five years.
Tom is survived by two daughters, Allison Barley of Cascade, Idaho, and Geri (Johnny) Rinker of Tombstone, Arizona; two sisters, Judy Ward of Burley and Dena (Dean) Peterson of Eugene, Oregon; one brother, James Port Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska; one sister-in-law, Deanna Martin of Burley Idaho; and his children’s mother, Corinne Martin of Cascade, Idaho. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Susanna Martin, his brother Bill Martin, his twin brother Tim, and his brother-in-law Jay Ward.Tom will greatly be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Oakley Stake Center in Oakley, Idaho. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. A viewing for friends and family will be held at the church from 9 to 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
