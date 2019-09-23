{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Gerold (Jerry) Wertz

Gerold (Jerry) Wertz passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born in 1919 to Blair and Josephine Wertz in South Dakota. Jerry served in WWII and then in the National Guard. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 21 years of service. He participated in the American Legion for several years and enjoyed tutoring the children at Lincoln School. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years and survived by his two daughters, a grandchild and two great grandchildren. He will be cremated and the ashes will be buried in South Dakota.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The family would like to thank the employees of Syringa Place and the staff from Auburn Crest Hospice for their care and compassion while taking care of Jerry.

To plant a tree in memory of : Wertz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Tags

Load comments