Obituary: Geraldine Leona Rosencrantz

Geraldine Leona Rosencrantz—Age 90 passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at her home in Murtaugh, Idaho with her daughter by her side.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was loved by everyone she came in contact with. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday April 28, 2020 from 3 to 6 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls. Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Sunset Memorial Park. The family is also planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

