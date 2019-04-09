Obituary: Geraldine L. “Geri” Card

February 9, 1938—April 7, 2019
February 27, 1938—November 7, 2018.
Frank and Geri were born in Nebraska. Hyannis for him, Lincoln for her. He was a country boy and she was a city girl. They were high school sweethearts that took a detour until finding each other again. He served in the United States Army and studied pre-veterinary in college. She graduated from the University of Nebraska and was a true Cornhusker fan. She was a teacher who taught just about every grade and with her Masters of Special Education, she taught skill levels from Talented and Gifted program to Educable Mentally Handicapped.
They lived in Nebraska then Nevada until a driving trip to Alaska, up Highway 93 through Idaho and Canada, when they realized how great Idaho was. They bought a farm in Idaho and spent many years making improvements to the land and raising cattle. Both supplemented farm life with other jobs. He was a ditch rider and Ag Department Brucellosis tester. She taught school in Jerome. There were many classroom children for which they silently purchased a coat or much needed shoes. In politics she leaned more towards the left and he towards the right. Often times they might cancel each other’s votes. After their daughter, Jennifer (Jake) Traughber got married, they sold their farm and bought a ranch in Arkansas raising cattle. He worked for the USDA and she taught school becoming a Principal. Upon retirement, they sold their Arkansas ranch and bought one in Nebraska to raise cattle. Bringing them full circle to the state they were born and raised.
It was in Nebraska on November 7, 2018 they had a tragic one vehicle rollover accident. He succumbed to his injuries and she was critically injured. For the last several months she worked through her injuries with the tremendous help of St. Luke’s Jerome Swing Bed Rehab program, the very caring medical staff, excellent food service, Jerome physical therapy (Jaron, Tyson and Matt), and Valley Speech/Occupational Therapy Services (Rob and Brent) of which we are grateful to each and every one. Thank you for the tender care of the people from Chardonnay Assisted Living and Hospice Visions.
She was discharged and living with her daughter and son-in-law and doing great, becoming her independent self again. Everyone was so proud of her. A recent fall created new injuries and God called her home to be with husband, Frank; her parents; sister; and two nephews; as well as Ed’s parents and brother.
They leave behind their daughter, Jennifer (Jake) Traughber; granddaughters, Sara Traughber and Megan (Kris) Bos; and great grandchildren, Gabriel Bourner, Hartley Christensen, Holdyn Bos and Scarlett Bos.
If desired, please donate to a local classroom in their memory to help with a much-needed coat or shoes, etc.
A private service will be held on their ranch in Nebraska. Local arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Holecheck Bondeguard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements in Nebraska.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ed and Geri’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.