Obituary: Geraldine (Kralicek) O'Neill

March 21, 1940 — May 8, 2019
Geraldine (Kralicek) O’Neill, 79, Walla Walla, suddenly passed away on May 8, in her home. Gerry was born March 21, 1940, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Mildred and Edward Kralicek.
She was a 1958 graduate of Twin Falls High School. Her passion was music, which she shared in song with all that knew her. She was an original member of the Walla Walla Sweet Adelines singing for over 30 years, making everlasting friendships. She was a member of the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church choir where she enjoyed singing many of her favorite hymns. She was a long time resident of Walla Walla, always seeing and speaking to someone she knew, while out on her daily errands. She made everlasting friendships while proudly working at the JC Penney store and then later working at Macy’s from which she retired.
She is survived by her long time companion, Dennis Rossebo; daughter, Tammy (Ben) Gregersen; son, Dan O’Neill; grandchildren, Pamela (Aaron), Adam, Annalise (Matt), Constance (Cody), Keturah (Russell); great-grandchildren, Calvin, Maeva, Nora, Cade; sister, Norma (Vern) Shaver; nephews, Curt, Brian; nieces, Chris, Lori; many grand nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents; sister, Delores; brother, Larry; great-grandson, Gannone;and niece, Vicki.
Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. 1st Avenue with Pastor Albert Gillin officiating.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to all that loved and supported her over the years that she resided in Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gerry’s name to the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church Choir program.
