Geraldine Hirschkorn
February 2, 1934 - January 26, 2020
Geri passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Cottonwood, AZ.
She was very involved with the Catholic church at St. Edwards and also volunteered at St. Luke's hospital.
She is survived by her children Lalia Hirschkorn, Dennis Hirschkorn, Blaine Hirschkorn and Rua (Martin) Anthony, as well as her eight grandchildren: John Anthony, Shannan Hardenburger, Wesley Anthony, Kelsey Block, Daniel Anthony, Joshua Gomes, Alexandra Hirschkorn and Grayson Anthony.
