Try 1 month for 99¢
Obituary: Geraldine Elaine Tanner
Ruby Aufderheide

March 26, 1931 – January 12, 2019

Geraldine E. Tanner 87, of Twin Falls passed away on January 12, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Geraldine was born the only child on, March 26, 1931 to Charles and Helen Massie, in Puyallup, Washington. She has five children; Douglas, Ben, Don, Terry, and Larry. She loved to dabble in a bit of everything, but mainly loved to garden and paint. Geraldine also had a love for cats. Geraldine was survived by her sons; Douglas, Ben, Don, Terry, and Larry. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Massie and Helen Max Massie.

A memorial service of Geraldine’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 308 1st Ave. East, Jerome Idaho 83338.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Geraldine’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Geraldine Elaine Tanner
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments