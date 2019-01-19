Obituary: Geraldine Elaine Tanner

March 26, 1931 – January 12, 2019
Geraldine E. Tanner 87, of Twin Falls passed away on January 12, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Geraldine was born the only child on, March 26, 1931 to Charles and Helen Massie, in Puyallup, Washington. She has five children; Douglas, Ben, Don, Terry, and Larry. She loved to dabble in a bit of everything, but mainly loved to garden and paint. Geraldine also had a love for cats. Geraldine was survived by her sons; Douglas, Ben, Don, Terry, and Larry. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; Charles Massie and Helen Max Massie.
A memorial service of Geraldine’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 308 1st Ave. East, Jerome Idaho 83338.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Geraldine’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com
