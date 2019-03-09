November 27, 1931—March 6, 2019
FILER—Gerald Wayne Beason, a Filer resident, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s MV Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Gerald was born in Kiowa, Kansas to Luther and Mildred (Olson) Beason on November 27, 1931. He grew up in Kansas graduating from Kiowa High School in 1951 and later attending Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas on a football scholarship. After serving 2 years in Georgia in the military and several years farming in Kiowa, he followed his brother Duane to Burley, Idaho.
Gerald was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In the words of his son, “he was a great man who brought adventure, love and wisdom into the lives of me, my sisters, our friends, children and grandchildren. His legacy is too vast to relate here, but the love remains in the hearts of all who loved him.”
Gerry married his school sweetheart, Margaret Ann Hankey, on August 24, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas. A formal garden wedding ceremony was held in her parents’ backyard in Wichita. They celebrated their 66th Wedding anniversary in 2018, but had been together for nearly 70 years total. They lived in Kiowa prior to Gerry being drafted into the Army during the Korean Conflict. Gerry’s basic training was in Manhattan, Kansas. He was assigned to Fort Gordon Army Base and lived in Grovetown, Georgia. They lived in Grovetown for 2 years where their son, Bobby, was born. When Gerald was discharged, they moved back to their home town of Kiowa where their 3 daughters, Connie, Jodie and Tammie, were born. They resided there until March of 1965 when they packed up the family and dad’s English Setters and moved to Burley, Idaho. In 1988, they moved to Malta, Idaho for 11 years before moving to Filer in 2009, to be closer to family. He lived there until his death.
In his youth, Gerry followed the wheat harvest, driving a combine throughout the Midwest during the summer months and after his graduation. Later he worked for many of the local farmers and ranchers, primarily Ding Alberding of Kiowa, after his discharge from the Army and prior to moving to Burley. He worked for Simplot in Burley before retiring in 1983. After retirement he was self-employed with his lumber mill business in Malta. Gerry cut his own lumber to side their entire house, add a family room, back porch, and large deck. When he finished his home, he sold his lumber mill.
Gerry had a love of the outdoors and an adventurous spirit. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, riding snowmobiles, motorcycles and 4-wheelers. He owned an ultra-light airplane which he flew around Malta. It was very colorful and many people told him they enjoyed watching him fly around town as much as he enjoyed flying it. Once he had to do an emergency landing which left him unscathed until he fell and stumbled into a cactus. After he started having heart problems he decided to sell his ultra-light. He was very helpful to all his neighbors, pushing snow off their driveways, helping them split their wood, helping with their wells, and anything else he could do to help. He was a Jack-of-All-Trades. He was definitely known as a “good neighbor”.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of Filer, Idaho; their son Bobby Delane Beason of Pocatello, Idaho; daughters Connie Leigh (Rick) Dunn of Filer, Idaho; Jodie Elaine (C.J.) Johnson of Filer, Idaho; and Tammie Lynne (Cary) Darling of Boise, Idaho; 12 wonderful grandchildren, 28 wonderful great-grandchildren; and one wonderful great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Mildred Beason, his brother, Duane Beason, and great granddaughter, Sierra Karlene Schmidt.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer, date and time to be determined. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family or on the Serenity Funeral Chapel’s webpage under Gerry’s memorial at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com/notices/Gerald-Beason.
