Obituary: Gerald Peter Harendza

In Loving Memory of Gerald Peter Harendza ~
Peter Harendza, 61, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, after a long illness. Gerry was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School, Binghamton, New York, and worked in dry-wall construction for over forty years. He was an avid participant in sport parachuting and BASE jumping. He was also a longtime fan of the New York Mets.
Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Rose Marie Harendza, and sister Marlene, of Binghamton, New York.
He is survived by his sisters, Lucille Harendza, San Jose, California, and Barbara Harendza Lerner, Phoenix, Arizona, as well as his aunt, Mary Ellen Harendza, and many first cousins.
There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
