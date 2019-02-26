August 30,1939—February 24, 2019
Gerald M Thompson, affectionately known as Gary, and a much loved son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, at the age of 79.
Gary was born Aug. 30, 1939, in Provo, Utah, the oldest child of six children born to Gerald Marsh and Dora Beatrice Miles Thompson. His five siblings loved their shining, white knight in armor, brother dearly. The family moved around family farms and places for years; from Utah, up to Minnesota, over to Oregon, back to Utah, and finally settled in Idaho. Gary worked for his dad, relatives and others, on farms and ranches the entire time he was growing up.
While the family was living in Oregon, Gary graduated from Neah-kah-nie High School in 1958. He enrolled in a diesel mechanic course in Portland, prior to enlisting in the United States Army where he served as a mechanic in a motorpool in Germany. Gary was discharged in 1963, after serving three years. He returned home to Idaho where the family was living on a farm north of Malta.
Both Gary and his dad went to work for the Parr brothers in 1964. Gary was hired because of his mechanic skills and his dad knew how to take care of livestock. It was on the Parr Brothers Ranch that Gary met the love of his life, Jeannette Mae Parr. They were married on Jan. 16, 1965, at her parents’ home in Rupert. They were blessed with their only child, Carol Marie, on Nov. 12, 1965.
Gary went to work in Burley for the John Deere dealership in 1976. He served many years as the shop foreman and was the lead mechanic when he retired in 2012. At the same time, in 1976, Gary and Jeannette bought the house in Rupert at 1006 South B Street, where they lived with their daughter until their passing.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Marie Thompson; one sister, Tawnee M (Kevin) Darrington of Mesa, Arizona; two brothers, Jerry M (Elizabeth) Thompson of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Gene M (Colleen) Thompson of Wendell; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Dora; his wife, Jeannette; a sister, Carolyn M (Boyd) Whitman; one brother, Tommy M (Marcy) Thompson; and two nieces, Sari Darrington and Brittany Thompson.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Rupert 3rd Ward, 526 South F St., in Rupert. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will be in Rupert Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church from 10 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral.
