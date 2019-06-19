{{featured_button_text}}

September 15, 1928—June 13, 2019

Gerald “Jess” Robinson, 90 passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at a care facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jess was born on September 15, 1928 to Andrew “Andy” and Anna Robinson in Crab Orchard Nebraska, the youngest of two children. They later moved to Gooding Idaho where he graduated from Gooding High School in 1947.

Jess served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the Infantry Division as a Staff Sergeant. After the war Jess worked for the U.S. Forrest Service until he met Jacqueline “Jacie” Robinson. They were married June 6, 1954 and resided in Twin Falls, Idaho, for 53 years until Jacie’s passing in 2007.

Jess went to work for Boise Cascade Corp. after they were married and retired from there in 1987. After that he worked doing ornamental wrought iron work. Jess enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved spending most of his time outdoors trap shooting, fishing, hunting and camping.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Jess is survived by his sons Jim (Becky) Robinson, Dave Robinson, and Gary Robinson; daughter Robin Thibault; grandchildren Shane Robinson, Lance (Mal) Robinson, Tori Thibault and Bailey Thibault; great grandchildren Kamri and Merlin Robinson.

Jess was preceded in death by his wife Jacie Robinson, his parents Andy and Anna Robinson, and older brother Robert Robinson.

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Home Twin Falls at 2 p.m. followed by a social gathering celebrating Jess’s life.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Gerald “Jess” Robinson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments