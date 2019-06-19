September 15, 1928—June 13, 2019
Gerald “Jess” Robinson, 90 passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at a care facility in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jess was born on September 15, 1928 to Andrew “Andy” and Anna Robinson in Crab Orchard Nebraska, the youngest of two children. They later moved to Gooding Idaho where he graduated from Gooding High School in 1947.
Jess served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the Infantry Division as a Staff Sergeant. After the war Jess worked for the U.S. Forrest Service until he met Jacqueline “Jacie” Robinson. They were married June 6, 1954 and resided in Twin Falls, Idaho, for 53 years until Jacie’s passing in 2007.
Jess went to work for Boise Cascade Corp. after they were married and retired from there in 1987. After that he worked doing ornamental wrought iron work. Jess enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved spending most of his time outdoors trap shooting, fishing, hunting and camping.
Jess is survived by his sons Jim (Becky) Robinson, Dave Robinson, and Gary Robinson; daughter Robin Thibault; grandchildren Shane Robinson, Lance (Mal) Robinson, Tori Thibault and Bailey Thibault; great grandchildren Kamri and Merlin Robinson.
Jess was preceded in death by his wife Jacie Robinson, his parents Andy and Anna Robinson, and older brother Robert Robinson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Reynolds Funeral Home Twin Falls at 2 p.m. followed by a social gathering celebrating Jess’s life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.