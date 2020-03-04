Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Franklin Winn

Jerry had a wonderful childhood in Casper, Wyoming. His stepfather owned the Flagg Ranch Resort at the south entrance to Yellowstone Park. It was there in the summertime that Jerry learned to drive vehicles, ride and pack horses, the value of work, and a love of the out of doors. He graduated from Casper High School in 1955. During the summer of 1955 at the Flagg Ranch, he met and courted Amaryllis Hatch, who was working at the Flagg Ranch for the summer. They were married July 12, 1957. The newlyweds attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Jerry joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1958. Jerry graduated in 1961 from the University with a degree in Range Management. After graduation they moved with their first son Clayton to Casper, Wyoming. They bought and opened the Skyline Motel and soon two more children, Carrie and Brent were born. The family was sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple in October 1963.