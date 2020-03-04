Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Franklin Winn

February 26, 1937 – March 3, 2020
Gerald (Jerry) Franklin Winn, February 26, 1937 – March 3, 2020. He is reunited with parents and family. Gerald was born in Torrington, Wyoming to Cleda Vivian Howarter and Clyde Monroe Winn. His biological father died when he was 2 years old. His mother remarried a wonderful man named Oscar Whitlock who raised Jerry from the time he was 10.
Jerry had a wonderful childhood in Casper, Wyoming. His stepfather owned the Flagg Ranch Resort at the south entrance to Yellowstone Park. It was there in the summertime that Jerry learned to drive vehicles, ride and pack horses, the value of work, and a love of the out of doors. He graduated from Casper High School in 1955. During the summer of 1955 at the Flagg Ranch, he met and courted Amaryllis Hatch, who was working at the Flagg Ranch for the summer. They were married July 12, 1957. The newlyweds attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie. Jerry joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1958. Jerry graduated in 1961 from the University with a degree in Range Management. After graduation they moved with their first son Clayton to Casper, Wyoming. They bought and opened the Skyline Motel and soon two more children, Carrie and Brent were born. The family was sealed for all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple in October 1963.
In 1969, the family sold the Skyline Motel and purchased and operated the Home Ranch Motel in Jackson, Wyoming. While there, the baby of the family was born, Malea. In Jackson, summers were busy with the motel operations and winters were spent playing outdoors. There were lots of family trips to Granite Hot Springs, sledding down the Gros Venture, snowmobiling in Grand Teton National Park and tubing at Bondurant. Jerry also took pleasure in serving as a member of the city planning board for 9 years in the town of Jackson. It was sometime around 1980 that Jerry learned he had the disease Multiple Sclerosis.
Jerry served in numerous positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including early morning seminary teacher, ward clerk, Counselor in a Bishopric, Bishop, Branch President, High Counselor, and as a Temple Worker. Home life was rich with Family Home Evenings and church and temple worship. Jerry especially loved working with the youth. Jerry also took every opportunity to share his testimony of Jesus Christ.
In 1995, Jerry and his wife Amaryllis served an 18-month church mission in Bristol, England. It was a big accomplishment to get his driver’s license in England. In 2000, Jerry and Amaryllis moved to Burley, Idaho to get away from the harsh winters of Wyoming. Jerry’s life was blessed with doing woodwork for Amaryllis, tinkering in his shop, and spending time with family. Jerry and Amaryllis celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary last July.
Jerry has certainly left a legacy here and is survived by his wife, Amaryllis Hatch Winn, Children: Clayton (Valine) Winn of Casper, Wyoming, Carrie (Steve) Ussery of Smoot, Wyoming, Brent (Trina) Winn of Burley, Idaho, Malea (Bryce) Mager of Big Piney, Wyoming. Grandchildren: Ryan, Steven, Nicole, and Tyler Winn. Parker, Aubrey, Megan, and Garrett Ussery. Emily, Trent, Brooklyn, Nathan, Bridgette, and Bethany Winn. Clara, Cadee, and Wyatt Mager. 19 Great Grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pleasant View Cemetery with his son Bishop Brent Winn officiating. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 5:00—7:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
