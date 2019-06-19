Gerald Hadley Jay
June 25, 1943 ~ February 25, 2019
Gerald was born to Gillman Jay and Lola Geddes in Ogden, Utah on June 25, 1943. He was the oldest of five children. He was a man with a heart of gold. He loved all and always greeted you with his giant, welcoming smile. He was a man that has a solid love for his family, and when any of his beloved grandkids came through the door, his smile would instantly brighten the room.
Gerald has a pure, genuine love and appreciation for his mother. She was his biggest fan, support and cheerleader. He looked up to her and was always in better spirits after seeing or speaking to her.
Gerald loved art. Painting was his hobby. He would paint all year to put his pictures in shows. Grandma Lola loved it. She would attend every year until her own passing. He won multiple ribbons including first, second, and third place, as well as, Honorable Mention.
Gerald had worked at the potato factory for several years, providing for his family. He was also a baker. His dad had left him the five chains of Jay’s Doughnut House. He had been married two times. His third marriage came May 12, 1992, to Terry Carter. They were the best of friends, they never fought. They were the perfect companions and they did everything together, including laughing and card games. They collected movies of all types. When they had the grandchildren overnight, there was always movies, popcorn and root beer floats. Gerald admired all genres of film, but it wasn’t complete without his big bowl of popcorn. Sadly, he departed this world February 25, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at their home in Buhl, Idaho. Gerald and Terry were married nearly 27 years. She was the love of his life, his soul mate.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; three children, Gerald Jay Jr; Darrell Dumas; Debbie Jones; and a granddaughter, Morgan Dumas.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Terry Jay; his children, Robert Jay; Amy (Erika) Jay of Washington; Tina (Dan) Ornduff of Oregon; Brenda (Joseph) Dibley; Glenda (David) DeWolf of New York; Wayne (Crystal) Dumas of Colorado; Garry (Sherry) Dumas of Texas; Allan (Amanda) Jay; Greg (Melinda) Jay; Linda Quintero; Shane (Cindy) Jay; Shelly (Larry) Motz; Steven Jay; Anna (Sam) Jones; David Jay; Neda Dumas (Charlie Cann); Tina (Tim) Whited all of Idaho; 58 grandchildren; 66 great grandchildren; and his siblings, Rodney (Marsha) Jay; Gary (Karen) Jay of Utah; Diana (Gary) Alder of Illinois; Judy Jay of Idaho; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Gerald’s Life at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Gazebo in Rock Creek Park, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Gerald’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
