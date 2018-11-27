October 17, 1932—November 22, 2018
Gerald Dale (Jerry) Hawkins, 86, of Rupert passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018. He was born in Rupert, Idaho on October 17, 1932 to Mary Edith Barnes and Jedidiah Thomas Hawkins.
Jerry attended schools in Rupert, graduating from Rupert High School in 1950. He joined the Navy and served for 4 years during the Korean war. He later attended Idaho State for a short time.
He married Kathleen Nussbaum on December 9, 1961 and welcomed her son, Bruce, into his life. Their daughter, Wendy, came along the next year. They were married for almost 46 years when Kathleen passed away in 2007. He reconnected with a friend from high school, Ramona Erwin, in 2008 and over the past 10 years they have enjoyed each other’s companionship.
Jerry was a jack of all trades. Over the years he was a butcher, painter, grocery store owner (Jerry’s Market), and car salesman, eventually retiring after a long and successful career as a paint contractor. He had many hobbies. He was an avid skier, prospector-miner, family historian, hunter and, most of all, a fisherman. He was truly happy with a fishing pole in his hand and loved to visit with anyone he could about the best fishing holes on the river.
He is survived by his son, Bruce (Lisa) Johnson, and his daughter, Wendy (Dennis) Kolb; grandchildren, Nicholas (Karen), Sydney (Parker), Boone, A.J. and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kate, Jude and Gemma and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, all 6 siblings and Kathleen.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 30th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hansen Mortuary Rupert Chapel, 710 6th St. Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 3rd, at the Rupert Elks Club, 85 South 200 West in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all those involved in his care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilson Theater Renaissance Arts Fund.
