{{featured_button_text}}

June 20, 1926—November 11, 2019

DECLO—Gerald Alma Mallory, 93, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2019 at his home in Declo, Idaho, with his family by his side.

Gerald was born in Burley Idaho on June 20, 1926 to Dellroy and Emma Mallory. He was one of 13 children. He married the love of his life, Adriene Russell, on Dec. 28, 1948.

In his early years, Gerald served in the Navy as a Seabee in WWII on Wake Island, in the Montana Copper mines, later owning his own business Mallory and Sons Coal and Trucking, until retirement.

Gerald’s favorite moments were spending time with his family, camping with the grandchildren, riding his motorcycle. He spent winters in Arizona and made many friends there.

Gerald is survived by his children, Gary (Sandy), Becky daughter-in-law, Scott (Denise), Brent (Tammy) Mallory. Eleven grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Gerald is also survived by his brothers, Larry Mallory and Russell Mallory. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, wife Adriene, sons, Dennis and Steven, 10 brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Declo Cemetery with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. The family would like to express their appreciation to Joye and Michelle with Minidoka Home Health and Hospice and also Donna and Judy for their love and support over the last few years. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Mallory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments