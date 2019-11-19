June 20, 1926—November 11, 2019
DECLO—Gerald Alma Mallory, 93, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2019 at his home in Declo, Idaho, with his family by his side.
Gerald was born in Burley Idaho on June 20, 1926 to Dellroy and Emma Mallory. He was one of 13 children. He married the love of his life, Adriene Russell, on December 28, 1948.
In his early years, Gerald served in the Navy as a Seabee in WWII on Wake Island, in the Montana Copper mines, later owning his own business Mallory and Sons Coal and Trucking, until retirement.
You have free articles remaining.
Gerald’s favorite moments were spending time with his family, camping with the grandchildren, riding his motorcycle. He spent winters in Arizona and made many friends there.
Gerald is survived by his children, Gary (Sandy), Becky daughter-in-law, Scott (Denise), Brent (Tammy) Mallory. Eleven grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. Gerald is also survived by his brothers, Larry Mallory and Russell Mallory. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, wife Adriene, sons, Dennis and Steven, 10 brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Declo Cemetery with Bishop Wayne Hurst officiating. Military Rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. The family would like to express their appreciation to Joye and Michelle with Minidoka Home Health and Hospice and also Donna and Judy for their love and support over the last few years. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.