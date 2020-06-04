Obituary: Gerald A. Mowery

October 22, 1935—June 2, 2020
Gerald A. Mowery, 84, of Wendell, Idaho went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 2, 2020.
He was born on October 22, 1935, the eldest of six children for Floyd and Mary Ott Mowery, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania. After completing high school, he joined the United States Air Force.
He met Joan K. Muffley on a blind date while stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. They were married on July 13, 1956. After proudly serving for eight years they moved back to Idaho. He finally landed a job with the Nevada Fish and Game promptly moving his family to Ruby Valley, Nevada. After four years there he landed a job with the Idaho Fish and Game where he continued working until his retirement.
Gerald loved hunting, fishing and camping. He never passed up an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Passing this love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys.
He is survived by: two sons—Ron of Jerome and James of Jerome; two daughters- Amanda (Mark) Scheer of Wendell and Mary Beckstead of Yuma, Arizona; two brothers and one sister – Floyd, William and Delores, all of Pennsylvania; sister-in-law – Lois Mintun of Gooding; and brother-in-law – Bob (Mary) Muffley of Wendell. He is the proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his wife – Joan; parents – Floyd and Mary; 2 sisters – Betty and Shirley; and his son-in-law – Von Beckstead.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
