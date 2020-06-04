Obituary: Gerald A. Mowery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 22, 1935—June 2, 2020

Gerald A. Mowery, 84, of Wendell, Idaho went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 2, 2020.

He was born on October 22, 1935, the eldest of six children for Floyd and Mary Ott Mowery, in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania. After completing high school, he joined the United States Air Force.

He met Joan K. Muffley on a blind date while stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base. They were married on July 13, 1956. After proudly serving for eight years they moved back to Idaho. He finally landed a job with the Nevada Fish and Game promptly moving his family to Ruby Valley, Nevada. After four years there he landed a job with the Idaho Fish and Game where he continued working until his retirement.

Gerald loved hunting, fishing and camping. He never passed up an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Passing this love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys.