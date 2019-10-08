July 5, 1932 ~ October 6, 2019
Georgia R. West born July 5, 1932 to Ruby Stoneking Boudreau and Sam Stoneking in Columbus. Kansas. Her family moved to southern California where Georgia ,met the love of her life Marvin E. West. They were married June 18, 1949 in Hermosa Beach, California.
In her younger years, Georgia was a Brownie Leader, very active in the school’s PTA Board. She later became active in various women’s church groups. She loved to sew, knit, crochet, quilt, and garden. Baking bread was her specialty. She loved making baby bonnets and sacques for the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center’s maternity department and a number of quilted lap blankets for various nursing homes. Georgia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Georgia was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Boudreau; step-father, Henry Boudreau; husband, Marvin West; son, Duane West; sister, Betty Tipton; brother, Donald Stoneking; granddaughter, Jennifer Bobango; grandson, Jason Bobango; nephew, Bruce Tipton.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Bobango; former son in law, George Bobango; grandson, Jonathan (Janet) Bobango; granddaughter, Jessica (Jason) Gatewood; granddaughter in law, Cindy Bobango; great grandson, Joshua Bobango. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North Buhl, Idaho. With a viewing one hour prior to service.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Georgia’s memorial webpage, www.farmerfuneralchapel.com
