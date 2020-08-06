Obituary: George Yukimori Semba

Shortly after adjusting to his new home, and as fate would have it George met the love of his life, a shy but confident and beautiful young woman named Kimiko Ogasawara. The next three years in camp seemed just a little more tolerable now. At wars end several years thereafter George and Kimiko were married on March 27, 1948 at the First Christian Church in Twin Falls. From very meager beginnings, living at the Twin Falls Labor Camp, George and his wife worked tirelessly at whatever jobs they could secure. There shortly after they had there first son Rick and several years later a second son Randy.

Through hard work, and a little luck, George was able to purchase his first farm. In the early years of agriculture in the Magic Valley, George was a Pioneer. The first and probably the only farmer ever to raise iceberg lettuce and organic sweet Spanish onions on a commercial level. Also, along with cattle and conventional row crops he became one of the most successful farmers in the valley. He was well known for his meticulous farming habits. The rows of the fields were always laser straight and his crops looked like God was shining a special light down on them! Everything had a place and there was a place for everything. His Motto was “do it right or don’t do it at all!” His hard work, diligence to his craft and business acumen afforded him an early retirement.