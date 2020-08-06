Obituary: George Yukimori Semba

May 3 1925 ~ July 23, 2020
George Yukimori Semba age 97 of Twin Falls, passed away at Ashley Manor (Kimberly) surrounded by his loving family on July 23rd of complications from an emergency endoscopy procedure.
George was born in Sumner WA. on May 3, 1925 to Misami & Etsu Semba. He was preceded in death by his brother Russ Semba of Carmicahel CA, sister Misai Ito of Ontario Oregon, and sister Aki Nelson Semba of Twin Falls. He is survived by his wife Kimiko Semba of Twin Falls, sons, Rick and Susan Semba of Boise ID, Randy Semba of Twin Falls, grandsons Brandon Semba of Bentonville AK, Alex Semba of Seattle WA, and numerous niece and nephews.
George attended and graduated from Sumner High School. There, he excelled and was a gifted athlete. He loved all sports, but the love of Baseball was his passion! He also loved the discipline of Martial Arts spending many years practicing Judo and Kendo, The Japanese Art of Swordsmanship.
With World War II on the horizon George and his family were abruptly uprooted and relocated to a camp for Japanese Americans in Minidoka Idaho known as Hunt Camp. At 17 years of age his life seemed very uncertain. Still, the love of sports and Baseball continued to be a source of light, even in those dark days of camp life. He and his close friends would spend any idle time working out lifting weights and playing a friendly game of baseball amidst the hot desert floor and sagebrush. Baseball gave him hope and allowed him to dream.
Shortly after adjusting to his new home, and as fate would have it George met the love of his life, a shy but confident and beautiful young woman named Kimiko Ogasawara. The next three years in camp seemed just a little more tolerable now. At wars end several years thereafter George and Kimiko were married on March 27, 1948 at the First Christian Church in Twin Falls. From very meager beginnings, living at the Twin Falls Labor Camp, George and his wife worked tirelessly at whatever jobs they could secure. There shortly after they had there first son Rick and several years later a second son Randy.
Through hard work, and a little luck, George was able to purchase his first farm. In the early years of agriculture in the Magic Valley, George was a Pioneer. The first and probably the only farmer ever to raise iceberg lettuce and organic sweet Spanish onions on a commercial level. Also, along with cattle and conventional row crops he became one of the most successful farmers in the valley. He was well known for his meticulous farming habits. The rows of the fields were always laser straight and his crops looked like God was shining a special light down on them! Everything had a place and there was a place for everything. His Motto was “do it right or don’t do it at all!” His hard work, diligence to his craft and business acumen afforded him an early retirement.
He enjoyed duck hunting and fly fishing in the Hagerman Valley. The opening day of pheasant season was always a father and sons affair on the farm. He enjoyed training his hunting dogs and watching them work the birds. He loved his two grandsons Brandon and Alex very much and watching them grow up. In the winter months he loved his weekly trips to Jackpot with his wife Kim. He wasn’t much of a gambler but just enjoyed playing Black Jack and socializing with the staff. They all new him like he was there best friend. He learned a system for counting cards and seldom lost. His main objective was to just win enough and purchase a good meal on the house!
Throughout his life he coached his sons to become good athletes and enjoyed going to there games. He donated countless hours coaching kids from disadvantaged backgrounds acting as a substitute father figure. He used his passion for sports as a vehicle to teach them self worth, responsibility, respect and a desire to grow up to be good responsible young men. He was a great man, awesome father, husband, provider with a gentle humble and loving spirit! “We will miss you dearly Dad”. Thanks for all that you have given to us! “UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN” LOVE MOM,RICK AND RANDY.
A special thanks to Bridgette and her staff of Ashley Manor (Kimberly) for all the loving care you gave our Dad! A special thank you to R.N. Shannon Owens of Auburn Crest Hospice. You always went above and beyond to make sure are Dad was always comfortable, and a special thank you to C.N.A Sonia Guadarama. You gave our dad so much love, like he was your own father! I know he thought of you like family. Due to the uncertainty of the Covid Virus there will be no services held. Any condolences, cards etc. may be sent to the Semba residence. 2515 9th Ave. East Twin Falls, Id 83301 . Thank you to all those who were a part of our dads life. He’s probably smiling down upon you!
God bless, The Semba Family
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
