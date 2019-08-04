April 16, 1925-Aug. 2, 2019
George William Neiwerth, 94, of Rupert, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, following a short illness. George was born April 16, 1925 in Loma, Colorado, the son of George and Barbara (Kroskob) Neiwerth. He lived in Fruita, Colorado during his childhood before the family moved to Idaho, where he resided for the remainder of his life.
After only completing the 8th grade, George was needed on the family farm, where he learned many aspects of a farmer’s life. He was drafted into the U.S. Army like all young men during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater and later re-enlisted and served in the Korean War.
He married Delpha Irene Farmer on July 17, 1950 and they had two children, Cheryl and William. After Delpha passed, he married Shirley Bortz-Maier on October 14, 2000 and they happily spent the last 19 years together. He continued his farm work until moving on to Cameron Sales where he worked for many years. He then swathed hay until he was 82 years old. George enjoyed camping and fishing, if he could catch one within 15 minutes. He was very active until he passed away. He spent time mowing the lawn, irrigating, watching baseball and old westerns on the television. He would generally spend about four hours a day reading the newspaper. George was a friendly man who never met a person he didn’t know.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Bortz-Maier) Neiwerth, a daughter Cheryl (Daniel) Sticker, and a son Kent (Cheryl) Neiwerth. He is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; three stepchildren, Steve (Linda) Maier, Don (Janaye) Maier and Rhonda (Guy) Preuit; 8 step grandchildren, fifteen step great grandchildren and two sisters, Elsie Bartley and Linda Richin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Delpha Neiwerth, sisters Rose Mary, Lucille and Irene and his brothers, Daniel and Herbert.
Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Grace Community Church in Rupert. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert and for one hour prior to the service and the church. Burial will be in the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
