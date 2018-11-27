Try 3 months for $3

December 16, 1932—November 22, 2018

George Stutzman, 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at Bridgeview Estates on Thursday November 22, 2018 of PSP.

Arden, as he liked to be called, was born to George and Nellie Stutzman on December 16, 1932. He grew up in Jerome, Idaho and met the love of his life Lelia Collings in school. They had two children Dan and Cindy (Jeff) Burch. Arden proudly served in the Military, including 4 years in the Navy and 20 years in the Air Force Reserves. Arden and his family lived in San Diego, Hawaii, Gooding, and Jerome. In Jerome he worked for Tupperware and while working there transferred to Canada. He and Lelia lived there for 10 years and then retired. They spent some time in California and Arizona. Arden liked to camp with his RV group the Blue Birds. He socialized with everyone and was an instant friend with anyone he met. He enjoyed spending his time at the I-Farm in Jerome. He was also a dog and cat lover. He is proceeded by his beloved son Dan, his mother Nellie, his father George, and many beloved dogs. He is survived by his wife Lelia, daughter Cindy, sister Marge, and other beloved family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday November 29, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Dogs for the Deaf, Local Veterans, or the MS society. Arden was a very causal man and would want the Memorial Service to be a celebration of his life. In his honor please wear casual clothes and many bright colors.

